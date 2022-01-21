No Arrests in Vivo Killing

Police continue investigation of Dec. 25 stabbing in Beacon

The Beacon Police Department has not made any arrests in the Dec. 25 killing of Rene “Scout” Vivo, Chief Sands Frost said on Tuesday (Jan. 18).

Vivo was stabbed in an attack at about 4 p.m. on South Brett Street, near Main Street, the police said; an obituary said he died at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

According to a police blotter entry, Vivo was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with second-degree assault following an incident on Main Street. It was not clear if that incident was related to the later attack.

