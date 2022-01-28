Blizzard, or Blip?

There may be heavy snow in the Highlands over the weekend. Or not.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday (Jan. 27) directed state agencies to prepare for a coastal storm system that could deliver at least 6 to 12 inches of snow and winds of up to 55 mph starting Friday evening.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Highlands and other locations in the Mid-Hudson Region, but the National Weather Service said its meteorologists are still uncertain about the track of the storm.

In Cold Spring, there will be no parking on village streets overnight on Friday. For updates, check coldspringny.gov or call 845-747-7669. Cars must be off the street between midnight and 6 a.m. to allow access to the plows. The village also reminded property owners and occupants that it is their responsibility to clear sidewalks, without shoveling into the street. Snow and ice must be removed within 18 hours after the end of the storm.

