Shakespeare Festival Announces 2022 Shows

Will perform in tent at The Garrison

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, which will erect its tent at The Garrison this summer while it pursues approval to build structures on the site, on Wednesday (Feb. 9) announced its summer performances.

They will be Romeo & Juliet, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch and starring Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson; Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play by Anne Washburn, featuring music by Michael Friedman and directed by Davis McCallum, HVSF’s artistic director; and Where We Belong, by Madeline Sayet, directed by Mei Ann Teo and produced with the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with the Folger Shakespeare Library.

“We are grateful to be working in partnership with [Philipstown] Supervisor [John] Van Tassel and the Philipstown emergency services to ensure all permits are in place for a season in our new home,” McCallum said in a statement. Van Tassel has said he will issue a temporary permit for HVSF to operate at the site in 2022.

HVSF also said it will present two plays in development — Untitled Agatha Project, written by Heidi Armbruster and directed by Ryan Quinn, and Memnon, by Will Power and directed by Carl Cofield — as well as a video of A Midsummer Night’s Dream that will be available to middle and high schools beginning in April.

The festival had operated at Boscobel in Garrison for more than 30 years but hopes to build a permanent home on a donated parcel at the former golf course on Route 9. Its plans are under review by the Philipstown Planning Board, which will hold a second public hearing session on Thursday (Feb. 17).