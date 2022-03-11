Ukraine: How to Help

Dutchess County has partnered with the Afya Foundation, which gathers medical supplies to distribute to those who need them, to collect donations of necessities at the former JCPenney site in the lower level of the Poughkeepsie Galleria at 2001 South Road (Route 9).

Donations will be accepted on Saturday (March 12) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; March 18 from 1 to 5 p.m.; and March 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Only new, unopened and non-expired goods will be accepted from this list: flashlights and flashlight batteries; baby and adult diapers; first-aid kits; face masks; hand sanitizer; personal hygiene kits (soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, deodorant, shampoo, razors and shaving cream); and basic health supplies (aspirin, acetaminophen, cough medicine, oximeters, Ace bandages and compression bandages).