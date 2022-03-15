Winward Elected Mayor of Nelsonville

Voters in Nelsonville on Tuesday (March 15) chose a new mayor and two trustees for the five-member Village Board.

Chris Winward defeated Rudolf van Dommele, 152 to 46, to become mayor, according to results reported Tuesday night after the polls closed at 9 p.m. Mayor Michael Bowman did not run for a second term.

Dave Moroney (137 votes) won re-election, and newcomer Tom Campanile (120 votes) took the seat that had been held by Winward. Alan Potts, who served on the board from 2017 to 2019, received 94 votes.