Winward Elected Mayor of Nelsonville

Voters in Nelsonville on Tuesday (March 15) chose a new mayor and two trustees for the five-member Village Board.
Chris Winward defeated Rudolf van Dommele, 152 to 46, to become mayor, according to results reported Tuesday night after the polls closed at 9 p.m. Mayor Michael Bowman did not run for a second term.
Dave Moroney (137 votes) won re-election, and newcomer Tom Campanile (120 votes) took the seat that had been held by Winward. Alan Potts, who served on the board from 2017 to 2019, received 94 votes.
Join today!
The Current is a nonprofit enterprise.
It has always been provided free to the community.
Members contribute 70% of our revenue.
Memberships start at $24 and come with benefits! Please join us, or renew.