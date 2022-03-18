Climate Fund Awards Announced

Grants will pay for electric upgrades

The Philipstown Climate Fund, a project of Philipstown Fights Dirty, on March 13 announced the winners of its first two grants.

Ross Corsair of Garrison will receive $3,500 to replace his oil-based heating system with an electric heat pump, and Sean McNall of Nelsonville will receive $2,700 to upgrade his oil-based water heater to an electric one.

“We’ve been slowly phasing out our dependence on home heating oil for the past few years and an electric water heater will nearly complete that process,” McNall wrote in his application.

The Climate Fund committee received 11 applications and drew the winners by lottery. The next draw will be April 23; see climatesmartphilipstown.org to apply or donate.