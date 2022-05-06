State Schedules Hearing

Seeks comments on criteria for ‘disadvantaged’ communities

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has scheduled a series of public hearings, including one in Poughkeepsie, to receive feedback on its draft criteria to define what makes a community “disadvantaged.”

Beacon, which ranks higher than much of the state in flooding risk, diesel pollution, housing-cost burden, environmental remediation sites and how long it takes to reach a hospital, fits the proposed criteria.

Public comments can be submitted until July 7 to [email protected] A hearing will be held at noon on May 25 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine St. in Poughkeepsie, and a virtual hearing for the Hudson Valley has been scheduled for June 29.