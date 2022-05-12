Putnam Opens Health Survey

Available online through May 31

The Putnam County Department of Health would like residents to complete its community health survey at tinyurl.com/hvscri. It is available until May 31.

“Your responses help us understand how many aspects of life such as access to food, transportation, childcare, employment and health care are impacting your health,” said Dr. Michael Nesheiwat, the health commissioner, in a statement. “Health-related programs and interventions must be periodically re-evaluated and re-designed, and the data from this survey helps us do just that.”

The health survey is conducted every three years. Those who have been contacted by phone or email should not respond a second time, the agency said.