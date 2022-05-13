Around Town (Photos)

CAUGHT IN THE CURRENT — Students from The Foundry School in Cold Spring, on their way to the playground, spotted themselves on the front page of the May 6 issue in the blue boxes outside the paper’s office, and stopped to take a look. (Photo by Michele Gedney)

CATCH OF THE DAY — Volunteers cleaned up Little Stony Point near Cold Spring on May 7 for the Riverkeeper Sweep organized for the state’s annual I Love My Park Day. Above, a Boy Scout from Troop 437 couldn’t quite believe what was flushed out of the river. Below, these volunteers added plantings (shown are Donna Pidala, Melissa Bokowski, Mike McNamara and Lauren Martin), while others reinforced the new Overlook Trail. (Photos provided)

LESSON IN THANKS — The Beacon Teachers’ Association distributed treats on May 3 to each district school for Teacher Appreciation Week. Shown at Beacon High School are Joy Digiovanni, Shannon Gunsett and Angela DeLayo. (Photo provided)

GROWING SEEDS — The environmental club at the Rombout Middle School in Beacon weeded the campus garden last week to prepare for planting. (Photo by Marissa Benson)