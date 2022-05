This feature is designed as a counterweight to all the bad news in the world that weighs people down. We could share a photo of a baby, or a photo of a dog, but we are giving you both. How many newspapers can say that? Anne and Kyle Greenberg of Cold Spring shared this photo of their daughter, Brynna, comforting Wiggins, the family’s Guiding Eyes for the Blind foster dog, after his nail was cut too short. If you have a photo of a baby and a dog, submit it for consideration to [email protected]