Metro-North Opens Breakneck Station

Stewards in place on weekends

The Metro-North stop at Breakneck re-opened for weekend service on May 28, at the same time that the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference began staffing the trailhead with stewards.

The Breakneck station was closed in late 2019 for safety improvements such as fencing and signage, and remained closed during the pandemic shutdown. The stewards will be on-site on weekends through at least early November.

Officials in Cold Spring and Philipstown had asked Metro-North not to reopen the station, citing concerns about overcrowding and the burden on local first responders to aid injured or lost hikers.