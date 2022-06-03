New Candidates for 39th

Beacon resident announces campaign

Julie Shiroishi, a Beacon resident who is chief of staff for state Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson and chair of the Dutchess County Democratic Committee, announced last week that she plans to run for a state Senate seat to represent the newly redrawn 39th District, which will include Philipstown and Beacon.

Kevindaryan Lujan, a Democrat who represents Newburgh on the Orange County Legislature, earlier announced his candidacy.

Rob Rolison, the mayor of Poughkeepsie, will likely be the Republican candidate for the 39th after winning the endorsements of the party committees in Dutchess, Putnam and Orange counties.

Candidates who had not entered the Senate or Congressional races before the redistricting maps were finalized must submit petitions by June 10.