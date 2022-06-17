Judge Upholds Denial of Power Plant Permit

Says state lawfully stopped Danskammer

A state judge in Orange County on June 8 upheld New York’s decision to deny a permit for the upgrade of a gas-fired power plant on the Hudson River north of Beacon.

Supreme Court Judge Robert Onofry said the state had the legal power to deny the permit under a 2019 law designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions and phase out the use of fossil fuels by 2040.

Danskammer had a $500 million plan to upgrade its power plant in the Town of Newburgh. It argued that the Department of Environmental Conservation had no reason to deny the permit because the state had not issued any guidelines related to the 2019 law. The power plant currently operates only during spikes in electricity use.