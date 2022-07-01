Bridge Authority Names Deputy Director

Appoints former state transportation official

The New York State Bridge Authority said on Wednesday (June 29) that Lauren Melendez will become its new deputy executive director.

Melendez, a former assistant secretary for transportation in the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul, will begin her tenure on July 11, becoming second in command at an authority that oversees the Bear Mountain and Newburgh-Beacon bridges, and three other Hudson River crossings.

“She not only has expertise in the field of transportation, but also a knowledge and appreciation for the communities that our bridges connect,” said Minosca Alcantara, the authority’s executive director.