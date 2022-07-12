College Deans’ Lists (2021-22)

Local students recognized for academic achievements
Binghamton University
Devin Heanue, Cold Spring
Buffalo State
Austin Gilligan, Garrison
Centenary University (New Jersey)
Raina Chagall Hemberger, Garrison*
Champlain College (Burlington, Vermont)
Alison Nicholls, Cold Spring (Education and Human Studies)
Colgate University
Nicholas DiBrita, Beacon (Physics)
Nicole Mitchell, Cold Spring (Psychological Science)
College of Charleston
Anna Rowe, Garrison (Communication, Psychology)
College of the Holy Cross (Massachusetts)
Liam Marrinan, Cold Spring (Classics, Economics)*
Ronan Marrinan, Cold Spring (Accounting)*
College of Saint Rose (Albany)
Jacob Scofield, Beacon (Political Science)*
Emerson College (Boston)
Grace DiNatale, Cold Spring (Stage and Production Management)
Hudson Valley Community College (Troy)
Bakim Alijaj, Beacon (Computer Information Systems)*
LeMoyne College (Syracuse)
Annalise DiGiovanni, Beacon (Biology)
Nolan Hillhouse, Beacon (Information Systems and Business Analytics)
Loyola University Maryland
Jack O’Hara, Cold Spring
Rochester Institute of Technology
Arden Conybear, Cold Spring (Environmental Sustainability, Health and Safety)*
Shane Green, Beacon (Computer Engineering)*
Siena College
Nicole Carlucci, Garrison*
Nicole Forman, Fishkill
Ethan Hull, Beacon
Southern New Hampshire University
Aidan Campbell, Cold Spring
Felicia Marrero, Beacon
Dylan Waller, Cold Spring
Springfield College (Massachusetts)
Michael Lepere, Beacon*
SUNY Canton
Andrew Lukan, Beacon (Game Design and Development)*
Michael Tubbs, Beacon (Graphic and Multimedia Design)*
SUNY Cortland
Jason Callaway, Beacon
Alexandra Ferreira, Cold Spring
Lily Mckee, Beacon
Madison Ward, Garrison*
SUNY Delhi
Kelly O’Dell, Beacon
SUNY New Paltz
Rebecca Oberle, Beacon (Journalism)
Sophia Acquisto, Beacon (Early Childhood Education)
Elina Lopez, Beacon (Psychology)
Joshua Fleming, Beacon (English)
Matthew Dowd, Beacon (Communication Studies)
Christopher Moschetti, Beacon (Computer Science)
Alex Carlson, Beacon (Computer Science)
Rhiannon Parsaca, Beacon (Anthropology)
David Paschal, Beacon (Psychology)
Molly Robinson, Beacon (Geography)
Isabel Robles, Beacon (Sociology)
Chelsea Rothstein, Beacon (Adolescence Education: Social Studies)
Anisa Alzate, Beacon (Early Childhood Education)
Jamie Brown, Beacon (Adolescence Education: English)
Hannah Burch, Beacon (Undeclared)
Angelina Finateri, Beacon (Adolescence Education: English)
Christian Bach, Cold Spring (International Relations)
Laura Bach, Cold Spring
Justin Markey, Cold Spring (Undeclared)
Alexander Kubik, Cold Spring (Undeclared)
William Speziale, Cold Spring (Undeclared)
Zoe Lyons-Davis, Cold Spring (Early Childhood Education)
Mason Sharpley, Cold Spring (Undeclared)
Dalia Kropf, Garrison
Rosemarie Forzano, Garrison (Visual Arts Education)
SUNY Oneonta
Laurel Natiello, Garrison (Human Develop & Family Studies)
SUNY Orange
Seraphine Amann, Beacon
Jennifer Bosco, Beacon
Krishna Collins, Beacon
Brett DeNicolais, Beacon
Janeris Lucca, Garrison
Kira Lynne McDermott, Beacon
Brianna Virtuoso, Beacon
SUNY Potsdam
Grace Romer, Garrison (Environmental Studies)
SUNY Purchase
Selena Ayala, Cold Spring
Victoria Banks, Beacon
Kaelin Martin, Garrison
Samantha Tutasi, Beacon
Colin Waldron, Garrison
Susquehanna University
Alexandra Angelopoulos, Garrison (History)
Madelyn Correllus, Beacon (Music and Psychology)
University of Delaware
Ethan Mensch, Beacon*
Alexandra Sudol, Garrison*
University of New Hampshire
Grace Tomann, Cold Spring (Biology)*
University of Rhode Island
Tanner Asaro II, Garrison
University of Utah
Miranda Musso, Cold Spring (Design)*
University of Vermont
Bridget Goldberg, Cold Spring (Biology)*
Benjamin McPherson, Garrison (Secondary Education – Social Science)
Risa Repetto, Garrison (Business Administration)
Western Connecticut State University
Dylan O’Connell, Beacon (English)
York College of Pennsylvania
Willa Fitzgerald, Cold Spring (Marketing)*
*Named to both fall and spring honor rolls