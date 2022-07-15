Drug Prevention Groups Receive Grants

Carmel, Dutchess programs awarded $125,000

The Carmel Communities that Care Coalition and the Council on Addiction Prevention and Education of Dutchess County are receiving $125,000 each in federal funding to prevent drug use among teenagers and young people.

The five-year grants are part of $625,000 awarded through the Drug-Free Communities Program to five organizations in Dutchess, Putnam, Orange and Westchester counties, and were announced on Monday (July 11) by U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney.

Mount Kisco Partners in Prevention, Somers Partners in Prevention and the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition also received grants.