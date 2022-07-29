New Housing on Way to Area

Construction began in June on the Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing development. Although the 93-home project is located on the waterfront in Fishkill, it is within the Beacon school district.

Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou and developer Rodney Weber broke ground Thursday (July 28) for Edgewater, a 246-unit, seven-building apartment complex approved by the city in 2018. Located near Tompkins Avenue and Bank Street, it will overlook the river and train station.

Photos by J. Simms