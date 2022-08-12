Letter: Boat Club

Recently, the movie Do the Right Thing played at Dockside Park, thanks to the Cold Spring Film Society, and the message couldn’t be clearer.

In March, I asked the Cold Spring Village Board to enforce its November 2021 lease with the Boat Club, regarding benefits for village residents. Each time I asked, the mayor repeated that the board intended to invite the Boat Club to discuss it. Finally, at the end of July, the Boat Club members showed up and laughed when asked about putting up a “clear, prominent and permanent sign at the entrance,” as required in the lease, that would include “the hours of operation, rules and regulations regarding access,” as well as the hours for free boat-launching by residents.

The board members responded by wondering aloud if they would enforce the lease. They seemed pensive about securing residents’ rights guaranteed in the lease.

Dereliction of duty is the term I would use for a board that chooses to not enforce a lease secured by a former mayor in a sweetheart deal to benefit the seven to 10 village residents who actually belong to the club and now control a large part of our waterfront. This seems odd given how quickly the board responded to a non-issue over flying a flag.

Do the right thing! Stop giving away our waterfront, especially when it prioritizes people who don’t live here.

Richard Dorritie, Cold Spring