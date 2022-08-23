Maloney, Lawler Win in 17; Ryan vs. Schmitt in 18

November ballots set for Congress in Highlands

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney defeated challenger Alessandra Biaggi for the Democratic line on the November ballot to represent the redrawn U.S. House District 17, which will include Philipstown. The five-term incumbent, who lives in Philipstown, will face Michael Lawler, the state Assembly member from Rockland County who won the Republican primary, according to unofficial results reported on Tuesday (Aug. 23) by the state Board of Elections.

In statement issued about 90 minutes after the polls closed, Maloney said: “Voters in the Hudson Valley have spoken: they want leaders who will put partisanship aside to get real results. Thank you to the people of NY-17 for your faith in me. It is the honor of my life to represent Hudson Valley families in Congress, and I am humbled to have the Democratic nomination and opportunity to continue fighting for our communities.

“Thank you to [state] Sen. Alessandra Biaggi for running a good race. This primary made us stronger and together we will keep fighting for a better future for our country, starting with holding this seat and holding the House.

“Now is the time to come together and ensure the Hudson Valley resoundingly rejects the radical, anti-choice, pro-gun policies of MAGA Republican Mike Lawler.”

In the Democratic primary for District 18, which will include Beacon, Pat Ryan, the Ulster County executive, will square off against Republican Colin Schmitt, a state Assembly member whose district includes part of Orange and Rockland counties.

“Colin Schmitt is not only wrong for New York, he’s dangerous,” Maloney said in his role as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, in a statement in support of Ryan issued 10 minutes after he declared victory in his own primary. “While he pretends to be a moderate, his views and actions reveal the truth about his far-right extremism.”

Ryan also won a close race to fill the District 19 seat of Antonio Delgado, who resigned to become lieutenant governor, over Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive. Ryan will join Congress to represent the current District 19 but will also be the Democratic candidate for the newly redrawn District 18 against Schmitt. Molinaro is the Republican candidate in newly redrawn District 19 and will face attorney Josh Riley, who won the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

House District 17 (Philipstown)

Democratic

Alessandra Biaggi 33% (Putnam 25%)

*Sean Patrick Maloney 66% (Putnam 74%)

Republican

Shoshana David 3% (Putnam 2%)

Charles Falciglia 8% (Putnam 6%)

William Faulkner 11% (Putnam 19%)

*Michael Lawler 75% (Putnam 71%)

Jack Schrepel 1% (Putnam 2%)

Conservative

William Faulkner 12% (Putnam 18%)

*Michael Lawler 87% (Putnam 82%)

House District 18 (Beacon)

Democratic

Aisha Mills 13% (Dutchess 11%)

Moses Mugulusi 3% (Dutchess 2%)

*Pat Ryan 83% (Dutchess 84%)

House District 19 (Special Election)

Marc Molinaro (R) 49% (Dutchess 52%)

*Pat Ryan (D) 51% (Dutchess 48%)

State Senate

There is no primary for the state Senate seat that will represent the Highlands. The Democratic and Working Families candidate is Julie Shiroishi, a Beacon resident who is the former chief of staff for Jonathan Jacobson, whose Assembly district includes Beacon. The Republican candidate is Rob Rolison, the mayor of Poughkeepsie.

State Assembly

The primary for the state Assembly was held in June. Dana Levenberg won the Democratic line for the district that includes Philipstown and is represented by Sandy Galef, who will retire. The Republican candidate is Stacy Halper. Vanessa Agudelo ran unopposed for the Working Families line but the party has now endorsed Levenberg. Jacobson is running unopposed.