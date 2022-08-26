State Releases Green Corridor Plan

Report identifies connecting habitats

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Aug. 11 announced the completion of a “green corridors plan” for the Highlands.

The project, funded by a $50,000 grant administered by the DEC’s Hudson River Estuary Program, was led by the Hudson Highlands Land Trust.

The plan used conservation and land use plans, scientific data and field study, and community feedback from residents to identify areas that connect wildlife habitat, such as forests, marshes and meadows. To read the report, see bit.ly/green-corridors-plan.