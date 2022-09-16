Around Town (Photos)

PURPLE POWER — In honor of National Recovery Month, the friars at Graymoor lit their water tower in purple. The religious order in Garrison operates St. Christopher’s Inn, a center for men. (Photo provided)

MILES TO GO — At the Hudson Highlands Outdoor Discovery Center in Cornwall on Sept. 10, children and families were invited to offer the monarch butterflies Gatorade on a cotton swab as fuel for their migration to Mexico. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

9/11 FLAGS — Sophomore Claire Bolte and other Haldane students placed flags on the lawn in front of the high school on Sept. 10 to remember those lost in 2001. (Photo by Christi DeRosa/HSD)

BOOK CHAMPS — The middle school Battle of the Books team from the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring won a Mid-Hudson Library System regional tournament and will compete in the finals on Saturday (Sept. 17) against teams from LaGrange, Tivoli and Pleasant Valley. (Photo provided)