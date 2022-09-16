Catching up with Philipstown School Boards

Recent Haldane school board meetings:

Hired Regina Kaishian as director of pupil personnel services at an annual salary of $140,000 (April 19).

Approved a $24,000 contract for campus signage with Timely Signs of Kingston (May 3).

Accepted a $1,700 grant from the Haldane School Foundation for the middle school band and chorus to participate in a music in the parks program (May 17).

Hired Kristen Spooner as a special education teacher for grades K-6 (June 7) and granted tenure to special education teachers John Bernstein and Bryan O’Gorman and elementary teachers Elena Neumann and Christine Spinelli (June 21).

Accepted grants from the Haldane School Foundation of $1,620 for yoga and mindfulness skill-building, $1,500 for a fourth-grade trip to Albany and $4,180 for students to attend the Model U.N. annual conference at the University of Connecticut (June 21).

Hired Erin Von Dollen as an elementary teacher at a salary of $68,766 (June 21); Samuel Sauer as a music teacher for $59,875; Nicole Seholm as a family and consumer science teacher for $75,136 and Kaitlyn Secor as a middle school social studies teacher for $72,296 (July 5); and Eden Held as a world language/Spanish teacher for $77,945 (July 26). Recent Garrison school board meetings:

Hired Michael Roman as the middle school math teacher for $66,112; Caitlin Moreno as a special education teacher for $70,162; and Laura Fumero as the Spanish teacher for $105,959 (July 13).

Hired Cecelia Rohrs of Visual Touch Media to record board meetings for $400 each, plus $50 per hour for those that last more than two hours (July 13).

Accepted a donation of $20,081 from the Garrison Children’s Education Fund to purchase technology equipment (July 13).