Catching up with Philipstown School Boards

Recent Haldane school board meetings:
- Hired Regina Kaishian as director of pupil personnel services at an annual salary of $140,000 (April 19).
- Approved a $24,000 contract for campus signage with Timely Signs of Kingston (May 3).
- Accepted a $1,700 grant from the Haldane School Foundation for the middle school band and chorus to participate in a music in the parks program (May 17).
- Hired Kristen Spooner as a special education teacher for grades K-6 (June 7) and granted tenure to special education teachers John Bernstein and Bryan O’Gorman and elementary teachers Elena Neumann and Christine Spinelli (June 21).
- Accepted grants from the Haldane School Foundation of $1,620 for yoga and mindfulness skill-building, $1,500 for a fourth-grade trip to Albany and $4,180 for students to attend the Model U.N. annual conference at the University of Connecticut (June 21).
- Hired Erin Von Dollen as an elementary teacher at a salary of $68,766 (June 21); Samuel Sauer as a music teacher for $59,875; Nicole Seholm as a family and consumer science teacher for $75,136 and Kaitlyn Secor as a middle school social studies teacher for $72,296 (July 5); and Eden Held as a world language/Spanish teacher for $77,945 (July 26).Recent Garrison school board meetings:
- Hired Michael Roman as the middle school math teacher for $66,112; Caitlin Moreno as a special education teacher for $70,162; and Laura Fumero as the Spanish teacher for $105,959 (July 13).
- Hired Cecelia Rohrs of Visual Touch Media to record board meetings for $400 each, plus $50 per hour for those that last more than two hours (July 13).
- Accepted a donation of $20,081 from the Garrison Children’s Education Fund to purchase technology equipment (July 13).
- Hired Dawn Gorlitsky as the school psychologist (Aug. 24).