Putnam to Accept Hazardous Waste

Will dispose of paint and chemicals

Putnam County has scheduled a hazardous waste drop-off event for Oct. 15 at Fahnestock State Park in Kent.

The site will accept oil-based and latex paints; products with mercury; fluorescent light bulbs and tubes; hand sanitizers with methanol; photo chemicals; non-latex driveway sealers; pool chemicals; creosote; waste fuels; paint thinners and strippers, mothballs, rodent poisons, adhesives, resins and solvents.

For a complete list, and to register for a time between 9 a.m. and noon, Putnam residents can visit putnamcountyny.com/recycling.