Around Town (Photos)

NICO VISIT — Mike Cavallaro, the author and illustrator of the Nico Bravo series, was the guest of honor at a Kids’ Book Club meeting on Sept. 22 hosted by Split Rock Books at the Cold Spring Coffeehouse. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

BIRD TALK — Connie Hall reads “The Penguin,” a short play by Nicolas Billon, on Sept. 24 at Long Dock Park in Beacon during the second annual Soon is Now festival. The climate-arts event was part of Sustainable Hudson Valley’s Climate Solutions Week. (Photo by Valerie Shively)

LATE SUMMER SERENADE — Carl Gutowski (flute) and David Temple (guitar) performed works by Poulenc, Villa-Lobos and others on Sept. 24 at the Pugh residence in Cold Spring overlooking the Hudson River. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

TRAVELING WALL — A 300-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., returned to Memorial Park in Carmel for four days beginning Sept. 22. (Photo by Ross Corsair)