The Highlands Current Wins Six State Awards

Receives firsts for headline, sports photo

The Journalist Association of New York (formerly the New York State Associated Press Association) announced its annual awards on Oct. 15.

The Highlands Current, which has a circulation of 4,200, competed in a division that included newspapers with circulations under 75,000.

Reporter Michael Turton won three awards: First place in headline writing for “The Long and Winding Code,” which appeared over a story about Cold Spring revising its village code; second place for his “Reporter’s Notebook” columns, which the judge called “funny and full of unusual wisdom and a good laugh or two — or three”; and second place, with Chip Rowe and Leonard Sparks, for spot news coverage for stories about the local aspects of the fall of Afghanistan.

Skip Pearlman won first place in sports photography for a shot of a baseball runner sliding into third base, while Ross Corsair took second place in feature photos for his shot of a child warning his sister as she balanced on a rock.

The Current received second place in the Newspaper of Distinction category behind The Citizen, a daily newspaper in Auburn (Cayuga County), New York.