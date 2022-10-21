The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 22

Hike for Hope

BEACON

11 a.m. Dennings Point

914-960-6585 | hovinghome.org

Join a group of walkers at the park or hike on your own. All proceeds will support programs at the Walter Hoving Home in Garrison. Cost: $40

SAT 22

Open House

BREWSTER

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Spend an afternoon on the farm meeting the animals, doing crafts and learning about 4-H and gardening. Registration required.

SAT 22

Harvest Fest

PUTNAM VALLEY

Noon – 4 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Activities will include Monsters I Have Known, a performance for children by Lou Del Bianco at 12:30 p.m.; crafts; a tag sale; live music; art; artisan wares; and food. Cost: $10 donation

SAT 22

Rummage Sale

COLD SPRING

1 – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

Shoppers will find adult clothing and Halloween costumes for all ages donated by Philipstown residents and mostly sold by the bag. Bring your own bag if you can. Proceeds will benefit St. Mary’s and the Philipstown Food Pantry. Cost: $5 to $10

SAT 22

Community Conversation

GARRISON

1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The library board invites input on Desmond-Fish’s programs and direction.

SUN 23

Annual Meeting & Social

COLD SPRING

3 – 5 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

The Little Stony Point Citizens Association will hold its annual meeting, followed by music and refreshments on the porch of the Visitor’s Center.

THURS 27

Putnam Trailblazer Awards

MAHOPAC

6 p.m. Villa Barone

466 Route 6 | pcctrailblazers.com

The Putnam County Business Council will present its annual awards for businesses and nonprofits. Magician Daniel Nicholas will perform. Cost: $125

SUN 30

Castle to River Run

GARRISON

8 a.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-424-4618

friendsofphilipstownrecreation.org

Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the half-marathon kicks off at 9 a.m., a 5K at 9:30 a.m. and a children’s costume 1 mile at 10:30 a.m.

SUN 30

Dedication of Northcutt Hall

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Florence Northcutt, a volunteer and board member since 1994, will be honored with the renaming of a hall at the Howland.

STAGE & SCREEN

SUN 23

Scenes from Pay Dirt

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Three playwrights have written one-act plays that explore land ownership in the Hudson Valley between the French and Indian War and the Revolution. This will be a sneak peek before the plays debut in November. Free

WED 26

The Films of Alfred Hitchcock

BEACON

1:30 p.m. Via Zoom

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Brian Rose will discuss the filmmaker and his gift for creating suspense. Register online.

THURS 27

Tracy Morgan

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian and actor will perform stand-up during this stop on his No Disrespect Tour. Cost: $50 to $70





KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 22

Children’s Winter Coat and Accessory Swap

BEACON

2 – 5 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center

23 W. Center St.

facebook.com/weeplaybeacon

Find gently used winter gear for children.

TUES 25

Creepy Slime

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to make slippery slime. Registration required.

THURS 27

Día de los Muertos

BEACON

3:15 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 to 12 can paint a canvas sugar skull in honor of the Day of the Dead. Registration required.

THURS 27

Inspired Parent-Teen Art Series

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

covecarecenter.org

This Cove Care Center event will bring together parents and their teens in grades 6 to 12 to make art and commit to be drug-free. Registration required.

SAT 29

Dry Ice Science Show

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Talewise will perform an interactive story that includes science experiments with dry ice and audience participation.

TALKS & TOURS

SUN 23

Forest Bathing

GARRISON

9 a.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Jane Dobson, a mindful nature guide, will lead a hike for ages 12 and older. Cost: $30

SUN 23

Urasenke in Mary’s Meadow

GARRISON

3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Designers Yoshihiro Sergel and Diana Mangaser will lead this tour of the Manitoga house and studio, as well as a walk through the meadow that will include a Japanese tea demonstration with Urasenke Chanyou Center tea masters. For ages 12 and older. Cost: $100

SUN 23

David Hollander

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The author of the novels Anthropica and L.I.E. will read from his works as part of the Sunset Reading Series. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 23

Design Flaw

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/hugh.sheehy.5

Hugh Sheehy will read from his new collection of short stories.

TUES 25

Aging With Grace

BEACON

12:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Carole Penner will facilitate a discussion of feelings and concerns about aging.

TUES 25

Centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | beaconhistorical.org

Denise VanBuren will discuss her trip in France with the Daughters of the American Revolution to see a recreation of the events of 1921 that led to the creation of the tomb at Arlington National Cemetery. Also available via Zoom.





WED 26

Open House

COLD SPRING

1 – 3 p.m. Long Term Care Ombudsman

10 North St.

Meet and learn about a community coalition that advocates the rights of people in long-term care in Putnam, Westchester and Rockland counties. RSVP to [email protected].

SAT 29

All About Bulbs

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Find out everything you need to know to grow plants from bulbs in your yard, garden and indoors. Cost: $60 ($40 members)

VISUAL ART

SAT 22

Group Show

NELSONVILLE

7 – 9 p.m. Create Community

11 Peekskill Road | 845-416-1427

This is the closing reception for a show with artwork by Richard Bruce, Evelyn Carr-White, Simon Draper and Kathy Feighery.

SUN 23

Dollyapalooza

BEACON

3 – 5 p.m. The Lofts | 18 Front St.

Dolly Faibyshev is a New York City-based artist with a love for color, composition and the human condition who has photographed everything from Fashion Week and Las Vegas to Dolly Parton impersonators and sumo wrestlers.

SAT 29

Photographs by Brian Nice

GARRISON

Noon – 6 p.m. Davoren Farm

8A Inverugie Lane

All proceeds from this one-day, pop-up art show by the Philipstown artist will benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. A reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.

MUSIC

SAT 22

Brasiles Ensemble

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The a capella group will perform classical, sacred, early, folk, jazz and pop. Free

SAT 22

Accept

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The German heavy-metal band, which formed in the 1970s, will play music from its latest release, Too Mean to Die. The opening bands are Reaper, Asraya and Hittman. Cost: $39 to $59

SAT 22

Christian Guardino

MAHOPAC

7 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course

187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880

putnamcountygc.com

Guardino, a 21-year-old singer and songwriter from Long Island, has appeared on America’s Got Talent (where he received a Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel) and American Idol. Cost: $29 to $47

SAT 22

Dreamstruck

BEACON

8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church

17 South Ave. | dreamstruck.bpt.me

The group, which includes Marilyn Crispell (piano), Joe Fonda (bass) and Harvey Sorgen (drums), will perform music from its latest release, With Grace in Mind, in this show organized by Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20 ($30 door)

SAT 22

The McKrells

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Kevin McKrell, a pioneer of American Celtic music, will perform with his band. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 23

Lara St. John & Ronn Yedidia

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-765-3012

howlandmusic.org

St. John (violin) and Yedidia (piano) will perform a program that includes works by Debussy, Franck and Jessie Montgomery, as well as various Romanian, klezmer and Hungarian tunes and a piece by Martin Kennedy, Czardashian Rhapsody. Cost: $35 ($10 students)

SUN 23

Scott Cook

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest collection, Tangle of Souls. Paul Byrne will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MON 24

Joe Fiedler Trio

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Fiedler, Pete McCann and Bobby Previte will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.

THURS 27

Lila Blue & Noga

BEACON

6 p.m. Bank Square Coffeehouse

129 Main St.

banksquarecoffeehouse.com

Blue will play songs from her new release, Not Yet, and Noga Cabo will play music from a solo project. Free

THURS 27

A Woman’s Right To Choose Benefit

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Annalyse & Ryan, Deni Bonet, Bruce T. Carroll, KJ Denhert, Cliff Eberhardt and David Ray, with proceeds donated to the Center for Reproductive Rights, NARAL, the Brigid Alliance and Planned Parenthood. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

FRI 28

Brandi and the Alexanders

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The five-piece, psychedelic, soul and rock band from Brooklyn will perform.





FRI 28

The Outlaws

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Southern rock band has been performing for four decades. Cost: $32 to $55





FRI 28

Back to the Garden 1969

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Woodstock tribute band will play hits by artists who performed at the festival, including Janis Joplin, Joe Cocker and Santana. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 29

Jacob Aviner

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The singer and songwriter will play his original music.

SAT 29

Acoustic Alchemy

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The contemporary jazz band is a three-time Grammy nominee. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

CIVIC

MON 24

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 24

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

WED 26

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 26

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Learning Commons will be held at 6 p.m.

SAT 29

Early Voting

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall

807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov

For Beacon residents. Continues daily through SUN 6.

SAT 29

Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com

For Philipstown residents. Continues daily through SUN 6.