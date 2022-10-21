The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 22
Hike for Hope
BEACON
11 a.m. Dennings Point
914-960-6585 | hovinghome.org
Join a group of walkers at the park or hike on your own. All proceeds will support programs at the Walter Hoving Home in Garrison. Cost: $40
SAT 22
Open House
BREWSTER
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Spend an afternoon on the farm meeting the animals, doing crafts and learning about 4-H and gardening. Registration required.
SAT 22
Harvest Fest
PUTNAM VALLEY
Noon – 4 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Activities will include Monsters I Have Known, a performance for children by Lou Del Bianco at 12:30 p.m.; crafts; a tag sale; live music; art; artisan wares; and food. Cost: $10 donation
SAT 22
Rummage Sale
COLD SPRING
1 – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
Shoppers will find adult clothing and Halloween costumes for all ages donated by Philipstown residents and mostly sold by the bag. Bring your own bag if you can. Proceeds will benefit St. Mary’s and the Philipstown Food Pantry. Cost: $5 to $10
SAT 22
Community Conversation
GARRISON
1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The library board invites input on Desmond-Fish’s programs and direction.
SUN 23
Annual Meeting & Social
COLD SPRING
3 – 5 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
The Little Stony Point Citizens Association will hold its annual meeting, followed by music and refreshments on the porch of the Visitor’s Center.
THURS 27
Putnam Trailblazer Awards
MAHOPAC
6 p.m. Villa Barone
466 Route 6 | pcctrailblazers.com
The Putnam County Business Council will present its annual awards for businesses and nonprofits. Magician Daniel Nicholas will perform. Cost: $125
SUN 30
Castle to River Run
GARRISON
8 a.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-424-4618
friendsofphilipstownrecreation.org
Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the half-marathon kicks off at 9 a.m., a 5K at 9:30 a.m. and a children’s costume 1 mile at 10:30 a.m.
SUN 30
Dedication of Northcutt Hall
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Florence Northcutt, a volunteer and board member since 1994, will be honored with the renaming of a hall at the Howland.
STAGE & SCREEN
SUN 23
Scenes from Pay Dirt
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Three playwrights have written one-act plays that explore land ownership in the Hudson Valley between the French and Indian War and the Revolution. This will be a sneak peek before the plays debut in November. Free
WED 26
The Films of Alfred Hitchcock
BEACON
1:30 p.m. Via Zoom
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Brian Rose will discuss the filmmaker and his gift for creating suspense. Register online.
THURS 27
Tracy Morgan
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian and actor will perform stand-up during this stop on his No Disrespect Tour. Cost: $50 to $70
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 22
Children’s Winter Coat and Accessory Swap
BEACON
2 – 5 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center
23 W. Center St.
facebook.com/weeplaybeacon
Find gently used winter gear for children.
TUES 25
Creepy Slime
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to make slippery slime. Registration required.
THURS 27
Día de los Muertos
BEACON
3:15 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 to 12 can paint a canvas sugar skull in honor of the Day of the Dead. Registration required.
THURS 27
Inspired Parent-Teen Art Series
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
covecarecenter.org
This Cove Care Center event will bring together parents and their teens in grades 6 to 12 to make art and commit to be drug-free. Registration required.
SAT 29
Dry Ice Science Show
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Talewise will perform an interactive story that includes science experiments with dry ice and audience participation.
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 23
Forest Bathing
GARRISON
9 a.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Jane Dobson, a mindful nature guide, will lead a hike for ages 12 and older. Cost: $30
SUN 23
Urasenke in Mary’s Meadow
GARRISON
3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Designers Yoshihiro Sergel and Diana Mangaser will lead this tour of the Manitoga house and studio, as well as a walk through the meadow that will include a Japanese tea demonstration with Urasenke Chanyou Center tea masters. For ages 12 and older. Cost: $100
SUN 23
David Hollander
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The author of the novels Anthropica and L.I.E. will read from his works as part of the Sunset Reading Series. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 23
Design Flaw
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/hugh.sheehy.5
Hugh Sheehy will read from his new collection of short stories.
TUES 25
Aging With Grace
BEACON
12:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Carole Penner will facilitate a discussion of feelings and concerns about aging.
TUES 25
Centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | beaconhistorical.org
Denise VanBuren will discuss her trip in France with the Daughters of the American Revolution to see a recreation of the events of 1921 that led to the creation of the tomb at Arlington National Cemetery. Also available via Zoom.
WED 26
Open House
COLD SPRING
1 – 3 p.m. Long Term Care Ombudsman
10 North St.
Meet and learn about a community coalition that advocates the rights of people in long-term care in Putnam, Westchester and Rockland counties. RSVP to [email protected].
SAT 29
All About Bulbs
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Find out everything you need to know to grow plants from bulbs in your yard, garden and indoors. Cost: $60 ($40 members)
VISUAL ART
SAT 22
Group Show
NELSONVILLE
7 – 9 p.m. Create Community
11 Peekskill Road | 845-416-1427
This is the closing reception for a show with artwork by Richard Bruce, Evelyn Carr-White, Simon Draper and Kathy Feighery.
SUN 23
Dollyapalooza
BEACON
3 – 5 p.m. The Lofts | 18 Front St.
Dolly Faibyshev is a New York City-based artist with a love for color, composition and the human condition who has photographed everything from Fashion Week and Las Vegas to Dolly Parton impersonators and sumo wrestlers.
SAT 29
Photographs by Brian Nice
GARRISON
Noon – 6 p.m. Davoren Farm
8A Inverugie Lane
All proceeds from this one-day, pop-up art show by the Philipstown artist will benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. A reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.
MUSIC
SAT 22
Brasiles Ensemble
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The a capella group will perform classical, sacred, early, folk, jazz and pop. Free
SAT 22
Accept
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The German heavy-metal band, which formed in the 1970s, will play music from its latest release, Too Mean to Die. The opening bands are Reaper, Asraya and Hittman. Cost: $39 to $59
SAT 22
Christian Guardino
MAHOPAC
7 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880
putnamcountygc.com
Guardino, a 21-year-old singer and songwriter from Long Island, has appeared on America’s Got Talent (where he received a Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel) and American Idol. Cost: $29 to $47
SAT 22
Dreamstruck
BEACON
8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church
17 South Ave. | dreamstruck.bpt.me
The group, which includes Marilyn Crispell (piano), Joe Fonda (bass) and Harvey Sorgen (drums), will perform music from its latest release, With Grace in Mind, in this show organized by Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 22
The McKrells
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Kevin McKrell, a pioneer of American Celtic music, will perform with his band. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 23
Lara St. John & Ronn Yedidia
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-765-3012
howlandmusic.org
St. John (violin) and Yedidia (piano) will perform a program that includes works by Debussy, Franck and Jessie Montgomery, as well as various Romanian, klezmer and Hungarian tunes and a piece by Martin Kennedy, Czardashian Rhapsody. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 23
Scott Cook
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest collection, Tangle of Souls. Paul Byrne will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 24
Joe Fiedler Trio
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Fiedler, Pete McCann and Bobby Previte will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.
THURS 27
Lila Blue & Noga
BEACON
6 p.m. Bank Square Coffeehouse
129 Main St.
banksquarecoffeehouse.com
Blue will play songs from her new release, Not Yet, and Noga Cabo will play music from a solo project. Free
THURS 27
A Woman’s Right To Choose Benefit
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Annalyse & Ryan, Deni Bonet, Bruce T. Carroll, KJ Denhert, Cliff Eberhardt and David Ray, with proceeds donated to the Center for Reproductive Rights, NARAL, the Brigid Alliance and Planned Parenthood. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
FRI 28
Brandi and the Alexanders
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The five-piece, psychedelic, soul and rock band from Brooklyn will perform.
FRI 28
The Outlaws
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Southern rock band has been performing for four decades. Cost: $32 to $55
FRI 28
Back to the Garden 1969
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Woodstock tribute band will play hits by artists who performed at the festival, including Janis Joplin, Joe Cocker and Santana. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 29
Jacob Aviner
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The singer and songwriter will play his original music.
SAT 29
Acoustic Alchemy
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The contemporary jazz band is a three-time Grammy nominee. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
CIVIC
MON 24
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 24
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
WED 26
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 26
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Learning Commons will be held at 6 p.m.
SAT 29
Early Voting
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall
807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov
For Beacon residents. Continues daily through SUN 6.
SAT 29
Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com
For Philipstown residents. Continues daily through SUN 6.