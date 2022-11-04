Here Are Your Choices

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order. In the general election, you can vote for any candidate you wish, regardless of party registration.

BALLOT INITIATIVE

Proposal No. 1: A Proposition

To address and combat the impact of climate change and damage to the environment, the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Act of 2022 authorizes the sale of state bonds up to $4.2 billion to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency and clean-energy projects. Shall the Environmental Bond Act of 2022 be approved?

FEDERAL

U.S. Senate

Joe Pinion (R, C)

Charles E. Schumer (D, WF)

Diane Sare (LaRouche)

NEW YORK STATE

Governor/Lt. Governor

Kathy Hochul/Antonio Delgado (D, WF)

Lee Zeldin/Alison Esposito (R, C)

Comptroller

Thomas DiNapoli (D, WF)

Paul Rodriquez (R, C)

Attorney General

Michael Henry (R, C)

Letitia James (D, WF)

State Senate (District 39)

Rob Rolison (R)

Julie Shiroishi (D, WF)

State Supreme Court, 9th District (Vote for 7)

The 9th District (of 13) covers Dutchess, Putnam, Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties. Judges serve a 14-year term.

John Ciampoli (R, C) – Private practice

Robert Cypher Jr. (R) – Private practice, former Rye judge

Sherri Eisenpress (D, C) – Rockland Family Court

Joseph Farca (R) – Private practice

Keri Flore (D) – Support magistrate, Cortlandt Manor

Elena Goldberg-Velazquez (D, C) – Yonkers City Court

Michael Grace (R) – Former Yorktown supervisor

Richard Guertin (R) – Middletown City Court

Anne Minihan (D, C) – Westchester County Court

Linda Murray (R) – Court attorney, Poughkeepsie

Amy Puerto (D) – Court attorney, Westchester

John Sarcone III (R, C) – Private practice, Croton

David Squirrell (D) – Putnam Legal Aid Society

David Zuckerman (D, C) – Westchester Supreme Court

FOR VOTERS IN PHILIPSTOWN

U.S. House (District 17)

Mike Lawler (R, C)

Sean Patrick Maloney (D, WF)

State Assembly (District 95)

Stacy Halper (R, C)

Dana Levenberg (D, WF)

Putnam County Executive

Kevin M. Byrne (R, C)

Putnam County Clerk

Michael C. Bartolotti (R, C)

Putnam County Coroner (Vote for 2)

John Bourges (R, C)

Michael Nesheiwat (R, C)

Highway Superintendent

Adam Hotaling (D)

FOR VOTERS IN COLD SPRING

Trustees (Vote for 2)

Laura Bozzi (Good Neighbors)

Tweeps Woods (Service)

FOR VOTERS IN BEACON

U.S. House (District 18)

Pat Ryan (D, WF)

Colin Schmitt (R, C)

State Assembly (District 104)

Jonathan Jacobson (D, WF)

Dutchess County Sheriff

Jillian Hanlon (D, WF)

Kirk Imperati (R, C)

Party Key: D = Democratic | R = Republican | C = Conservative | WF = Working Families

EARLY VOTING

For Beacon

Fishkill Town Hall

807 Route 52

For Philipstown

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road

SAT 29: 9a – 5p

SUN 30: 9a – 5p

MON 31: 8a – 4p (Beacon)

MON 31: 9a – 5p (Philipstown)

TUES 1: Noon – 8p

WED 2: 9a – 5p

THURS 3: Noon – 8p

FRI 4: 9a – 5p

SAT 5: 9a – 5p

SUN 6: 9a – 5p

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail or other means has passed, although you can apply in person at the county Board of Elections through Nov. 7. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8.

Voters who have been issued an absentee ballot may no longer vote in person on a machine, regardless of whether the ballot was submitted. However, a voter who requested an absentee ballot but did not return it can complete an affidavit ballot at the polls.

VOTER REGISTRATION

The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 general election has passed. To verify you are registered and locate your polling place, visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

Voters experiencing problems at the polls can call the state’s Election Protection Hotline at 866-390-2992.

WHAT’S ILLEGAL AT THE POLLS

The state attorney general on Oct. 28 issued guidance for local Boards of Election and law enforcement agencies on what’s illegal at polling places in New York, including:

■ Individuals or groups patrolling outside and trying to scare people out of line.

■ Civilians dressed as law enforcement officers and harassing voters.

■ “Poll watchers” sent by political parties engaging in aggressive behavior or challenging groups of voters and/or creating false concerns that people are voting illegally.

■ Poll watchers standing in the vicinity of voter privacy booths or in other unauthorized areas; videotaping and/or photographing voters; or following or harassing voters.

■ Individuals or groups displaying weapons or military uniforms or other military paraphernalia outside of polling locations to intimidate or harass voters.

■ Requiring an individual to show a photo ID to vote.

The attorney general created a hotline at 866-390-2992 for voters to report violations.