Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

Water meter access, park vandals, Fjord Trail forum
The Cold Spring Village Board, at its Wednesday (Nov. 9) meeting, added lead testing in the water supply of structures built before 1986 to the assignments given to Sak Metering in Cold Spring and Nelsonville.
Technicians from the Queens-based firm have been adding digital “end points” to water meters in more than 800 homes and businesses, technology that provides more efficient and accurate monitoring of usage.
Village Accountant Michelle Ascolillo said Cold Spring can fund the additional $7,794 needed for lead testing because Saks’ bid for end-point installation came in lower than budgeted. With the testing, the project cost is $114,054.
End points can usually be installed on the exterior of a building, but in some cases water meters are located in basements. Village Clerk Jeff Vidakovich said crews have been unable to install end points in 30 to 40 homes and businesses. That number will likely increase, he said, because modifications made to the interior of some buildings now obstruct access to the meter.
Under the Village Code, property owners face a fine of up to $250, up to 15 days in jail, or both, if a meter is made inaccessible.
Saks technicians will return in December to complete end points for properties at which the owners were unavailable.
Vidakovich said the board will need to address the issue of obstructed meters in order for water usage to be accurately monitored and billed.
In other business…
- The Hudson Valley Fjord Trail and state parks department will host a community forum from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Dutchess Manor, 263 Route 9D. Topics will include trash management, public restrooms, emergency services, vehicular and pedestrian congestion, natural resource protection and parking. Registration is required at hhft.org under News/Upcoming Events.
- Mandatory water conservation measures remain in effect; village reservoirs are at 55 percent capacity.
- Officer-in-Charge Larry Burke of the Cold Spring Police Department reported that two 12-year-olds who knocked over and damaged toys in the Tots Park have been banned from the park. Burke said he spoke with both adolescents and their parents.
- The department responded to 80 calls for service in October, and officers issued 10 traffic and 92 parking tickets. There were two arrests, one for trespass at the village garage and one under the mental health law. Burke said there were nine vehicle crashes.
- The Cold Spring Fire Co. responded to 20 calls in October, including seven for mutual aid, four fire alarms, four assists to emergency medical services, three elevator rescues, a mountain rescue and an assist at a medical helicopter landing zone.
- Trustees Eliza Starbuck and Cathryn Fadde will present recommendations at the Nov. 16 board workshop on updated signage required for implementation of the village parking plan.
- Jesse St. Charles was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Zoning Board of Appeals.
- A change of use at 40 Main St. from retail to personal services, which will include a three-chair hair salon, was approved as recommended by the Planning Board.
- Deputy Mayor Tweeps Phillips Woods, filling in as chair for Mayor Kathleen Foley, said reports are expected in December or January from ad hoc committees on short-term rentals and community policing, and a working group completing the update of the Village Code.
- Residents were asked not to blow fall leaves into the street, a practice that clogs sewers and is subject to a fine. Leaves must be discarded in paper bags at curbside on days scheduled for yard waste pickup.
- Central Hudson is issuing bills again for the first time since July. Ascolillo advised that bills may be large since they cover four or five months of electrical usage.