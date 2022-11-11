Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

Water meter access, park vandals, Fjord Trail forum

The Cold Spring Village Board, at its Wednesday (Nov. 9) meeting, added lead testing in the water supply of structures built before 1986 to the assignments given to Sak Metering in Cold Spring and Nelsonville.

Technicians from the Queens-based firm have been adding digital “end points” to water meters in more than 800 homes and businesses, technology that provides more efficient and accurate monitoring of usage.

Village Accountant Michelle Ascolillo said Cold Spring can fund the additional $7,794 needed for lead testing because Saks’ bid for end-point installation came in lower than budgeted. With the testing, the project cost is $114,054.

End points can usually be installed on the exterior of a building, but in some cases water meters are located in basements. Village Clerk Jeff Vidakovich said crews have been unable to install end points in 30 to 40 homes and businesses. That number will likely increase, he said, because modifications made to the interior of some buildings now obstruct access to the meter.

Under the Village Code, property owners face a fine of up to $250, up to 15 days in jail, or both, if a meter is made inaccessible.

Saks technicians will return in December to complete end points for properties at which the owners were unavailable.

Vidakovich said the board will need to address the issue of obstructed meters in order for water usage to be accurately monitored and billed.

In other business…