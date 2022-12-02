Around Town (Photos)

LET THERE BE LIGHTS — Chase Pultz, 8, of Beacon, shown here with his mother, Jeannine Geiser, was selected by the Westchester Parks Foundation to help light the tree on Nov. 25 to open the Winter Wonderland Drive-Through Holiday Light Extravaganza in Valhalla. Chase, a third grader at Sargent Elementary, spent a month at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, also in Valhalla, with a brain infection but has recovered. (Photo provided)

GIVING BACK — Community volunteers — including James Thomashower and Penny Brickman, shown here — prepared 200 meals on Thanksgiving Day that were distributed from St. Mary’s Church in Cold Spring to recipients in Philipstown. (Photo by Vinny Tamagna)

SENIOR MEALS — The Cornell Cooperative Extension last week kicked off Bountiful Meals, a pilot program that offers free take-out through freezers installed at the county senior centers in Cold Spring and Putnam Valley. Local farms provide produce and Second Chance Foods prepares the meals. (Photo by Ruby Koch-Fienberg)

NUTCRACKER — As part of a national tour, dancers from World Ballet performed the holiday classic at the Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill on Nov. 26. The show includes 50 dancers and 150 hand-sewn costumes. (Photo by Ross Corsair)