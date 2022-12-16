Around Town (Photos)

VA DONATION — The Dutchess County chapter of the International Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club and the Lewis Tompkins Hose Co. in Beacon again this year donated department store gifts cards for women veterans at the Castle Point VA medical center. Shown are Mark Thomas, Gary Simmonds and Bob Simmonds of the motorcycle club. (Photo provided)

SYRINGE DROP — The Beacon Police Department, working with the state Department of Health’s Expanded Syringe Access Program, added a drop box in the lobby for collection of sharps, including syringes, with no questions asked. City Council Member George Mansfield is shown with Lt. Thomas Figlia, Chief Sands Frost and Det. Thomas Durkin, who was trained to handle the discarded material. (Photo provided)

NEW AT RYDER FARM — SPACE on Ryder Farm has named Kelly Burdick as its executive director. The organic farm in Brewster provides residencies for artists. Burdick succeeds Emily Simoness, the founding executive director. She has worked with the American Shakespeare Center, Classical Theatre of Harlem, Uptown Shakespeare in the Park and the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone. (Photo by HudValley Photo)