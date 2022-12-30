Courtroom Named for Reitz

Judge James Reitz (File photo)

Putnam judge died suddenly in 2019

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 19 enacted a law naming a Putnam County courtroom for Judge James Reitz, who died in 2019 after suffering a heart attack while handling a family court case.

Room 301 will be known as the Judge James F. Reitz Memorial Courtroom.

The bill was co-sponsored in the Senate by Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands, and Pete Harckham, and in the Assembly by Sandy Galef, whose district includes Philipstown, and Kevin Byrne. It  passed unanimously in both chambers.

