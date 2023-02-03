Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

■ The Cold Spring Village Board, at its Wednesday (Feb. 1) workshop, heard from Jennifer Zwarich, who chairs a committee advising the board on the regulation of short-term rentals (STRs) booked through services such as Airbnb and VRBO. Based largely on recommendations from the committee, the board plans to revise a local law on STR operations adopted by the previous administration but criticized for being too complex and difficult to enforce. The committee will make its final comments in late February or early March. Once the Village Board completes its zoning changes, it will schedule a public hearing.

■ James Curley-Egan was appointed to the Recreation Commission, filling one of three vacancies. Mayor Kathleen Foley said a number of residents have expressed interest in joining the commission and that she hopes to present recommendations on filling the vacancies in the next week or two.

■ Foley addressed what she described as confusion over a study completed in 2020 by Chazen Engineering regarding the village water supply. While the report includes the concept of drilling water-well fields as an alternative to repairing the reservoir dams, “the study does not advocate abandoning the dams.” The report is available at coldspringny.gov.