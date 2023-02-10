Environmental Projects Receive Grants

Programs include sailing trips, outdoor gardening

Ten Hudson Valley organizations will share $68,000 in grants from the Open Space Institute’s Malcolm Gordon Charitable Fund, which supports environmental education projects.

The Bannerman Castle Trust (school field trips), Hudson River Sloop Clearwater (three-day sailing excursion for teens) and the Stony Kill Foundation (outdoor programs for people with disabilities) each received $5,000 grants. OSI also awarded $8,000 to Land to Learn’s paid summer gardening program for teens in Beacon and Newburgh.

The other recipients include environmental education programs run by the Newburgh Urban Farm and Food Initiative ($11,000); Outdoor Promise ($10,000); Arm-of-the-Sea, Black Rock Forest and the Ecological Citizen’s Project ($6,500 each); and Wild Earth ($5,000).