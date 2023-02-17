Putnam Valley Drops Opposition

Had questioned tax break for solar

The Putnam Valley supervisor said on Feb. 8 that the Town Board will no longer consider opting out of a state law that grants a 15-year tax break on increases in a property’s assessed value attributed to the installment of a green-energy system powered by solar, wind or farm waste.

Jacqueline Annabi said that because the town hasn’t been assessing property improvements that occur when solar panels are installed, there is no need to move forward with a resolution. As a result, the item was removed from the agenda for the board’s Feb. 15 meeting.

Annabi earlier expressed concern that the exemption would encourage commercial entities to “come in and tear up our lands [for clean-energy projects], not be invested in our community and then not be taxed on it.”