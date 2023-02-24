Record Attendance at State Parks

More than 79 million visitors in 2022

Visits to New York’s state parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails hit a record 79.5 million in 2022, according to state data. That was 1 million more than in 2021 and a 43 percent increase since 2008.

Bear Mountain was the seventh-most-popular park, with 2.4 million visitors, behind Niagara Falls (9.4 million), Saratoga Spa in Saratoga Springs (3.5 million), Denny Farrell Riverbank in New York City (3 million) and three parks on Long Island: Jones Beach (8.5 million), Robert Moses (3.8 million) and Sunken Meadow (3.1 million).