Piero Gilardi (1942-2023)

Piero Gilardi, 80, an Italian Arte Povera whose first solo show in the U.S. ended in January at Magazzino Italian Art in Philipstown, died March 5 in Turin.

The artist was best known for his Nature Carpets, which he created in the mid-1960s. A selection was exhibited at Magazzino.

Gilardi was born Aug. 3, 1942, in Turin. In 1965 he made the first of his best-known works, floor sculptures that recreate natural landscapes using polyurethane foam, vinyl resin and rubber latex. In the 1990s, Gilardi developed a series of interactive multimedia installations and in 2008 created the Parco Arte Vivente (Park of Living Art) in Turin.