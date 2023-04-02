Around Town (Photos)

PASSOVER COOKBOOK — Adele Stern and Linda Weinstein show off a book of favorite Passover recipes collected from members of the Philipstown Reform Synagogue. Stern is vice president of the synagogue and Weinstein chaired the cookbook committee. Email [email protected] to order for $9 each. (Photo provided)

PIZZA NIGHT — The North Highlands Fire Co. in Philipstown held one of its regular pizza nights on March 24 under the direction of Armando Vivenzio, a native of Naples who joined the fire company in 2004. He opened Napoli’s Pizza in Peekskill in 1974 and has made pizza ever since. The pizza nights were launched in 2010 as fundraisers for the company; the next ones are Friday (April 7) and April 21. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

TOP FIREFIGHTER — The Cold Spring Fire Co. recently named Will Etta (center), a 2022 Haldane graduate, as Firefighter of the Year. He is shown with fire company president Aaron Leonard and Chief Jeff Phillips Jr. (Photo provided)

PETER AND THE WOLF — Lauren Wallis Hall and Colin Wright worked the crankie at two performances March 25 of Peter and the Wolf at the Chapel Restoration in Cold Spring. Wallis Hall did the illustrations. (Photo by Ross Corsair)