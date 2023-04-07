Beacon Awarded Funds for Sidewalk

Developer also gets money for 2 Cross St.

Dutchess County on Wednesday (April 5) announced that it plans to distribute more than $2.4 million in federal grants for community projects, including money to replace sidewalks on South Avenue in Beacon.

Beacon will receive $183,352 to replace deteriorated sidewalks on the west side of South Avenue between Davies and Wolcott avenues, the county said. 

In addition, the developer Hudson Todd LLC will get $199,000 for the construction at 2 Cross St. of two of nine units of affordable housing designated for seniors. The building will have 18 units and commercial space.

