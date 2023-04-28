Man Arrested for Philipstown Burglary

Charged with break-in at auto repair

A Highland Falls man has been charged with allegedly burglarizing an auto repair business on Route 9 in Philipstown.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said that Charles L. Stoll, 57, was charged with felony burglary, felony grand larceny and misdemeanor criminal possession of burglary tools.

The break-in was discovered by an employee of the shop, which was not named by police, on the morning of March 28. The sheriff said a building attached to the business had been broken into and an assortment of automotive parts and scrap metal loaded into a truck.

The sheriff said Stoll was identified as a suspect and, on April 25, detained by the Highland Falls Police Department. He was arraigned in the Town of Philipstown by Justice Stephen Tomann and remanded without bail to the Putnam County Correctional Facility. The sheriff said additional arrests are expected.