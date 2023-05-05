Garrison Hires School Psychologist

Coming from Mahopac district

The Garrison school district has hired a new school psychologist, David Roper, who will begin Aug. 30.

Since September 2021, Roper has been the school psychologist at Mahopac Middle School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Massachusetts and a master’s degree in psychology from Long Island University.

As part of cost-saving measures in the 2023-24 budget, Roper will also chair the Committee on Special Education so the district can eliminate a part-time position. Roper will succeed Dawn Gorlitsky, who retired.