Bronx Man Charged with Catalytic Converter Theft

Police allege he stole part from car in Putnam Valley

A Bronx man was arrested this week and charged with stealing the catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at Putnam Valley High School.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday (May 11) that Nelson Ramirez, 38, was charged with felony grand larceny and criminal mischief and misdemeanor auto stripping.

The sheriff said in a news release that, on March 23, a deputy assigned to Putnam Valley High School was told that a catalytic converter had been removed from a vehicle parked in a school lot. Using surveillance video, the agency was able to identify a suspect and began working with detectives in Bronxville, Yonkers and Southington, Connecticut, who were investigating similar crimes by the same suspect.

Ramirez was arrested on Thursday (May 10), arraigned in the Town of Putnam Valley Court and released until his next court date.