Brings retail total to 16 in region

The state Cannabis Control Board on May 11 issued 11 licenses for retail marijuana shops to operate in the Mid-Hudson region.

There are now 16 licensees in the region who can open retail shops. The first five licenses were issued in April. The most recent went to ones based in Poughkeepsie, Mount Kisco, South Fallsburg, Middletown, Ossining, Port Jervis, Nyack and Mount Vernon.