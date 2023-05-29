Letters: Benefits of Fjord Trail

Since the onset of COVID-19, the surge in visitation to Hudson Highlands State Park has put unprecedented stress on Cold Spring, with no end in sight. Mitigation shouldn’t fall solely on the shoulders of residents and local government; it’s a shared problem requiring collaborative solutions.

The public-private partnership to create the Fjord Trail — conceived by local leaders over a decade ago to address hazards around Breakneck Ridge and related impacts on Cold Spring and the Route 9D corridor — is part of the solution. Such partnerships saved Olana, home of Hudson River School painter Frederic Church, and transformed a derelict railroad bridge into Walkway Over the Hudson. And Scenic Hudson is collaborating with the state to change a 520-acre former industrial site in Kingston into Sojourner Truth State Park, where nature is reclaiming the long-damaged lands.

The Fjord Trail includes several organizations — principally New York’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) and Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail (HHFT). Other organizations play important complementary roles, e.g., the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference’s Breakneck trail stewards provide hikers with invaluable safety advice.

Clarity in public understanding of these key organizations’ roles is essential to transparency and trust. The work around Breakneck — Fjord Trail’s Phase 1 — offers an opportunity to advance understanding.

Last year, HHFT utilized a state grant to build fencing around Breakneck’s Metro-North station, where one hiker was killed and another severely injured. With help from donors, HHFT built the Nimham Trail to provide a safer route down Breakneck and reduce emergency calls. With private funding, HHFT is managing improvements to Breakneck’s lower trail to repair long-term damage from overuse and to provide a new shelter safely away from 9D for trail stewards to orient hikers.

In the meantime, design of the Breakneck Connector and the bridge over the railroad tracks continue to advance, with construction slated to start in 2024. Its new features — restrooms, organized parking and the “Connector” trail from train platform to trailhead — are necessary safety improvements to existing destinations in a New York State park preserve that is along a busy state highway and accessible from a railroad station. The bridge will also provide New York City’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) with access to its aqueduct facility (which handles 40 percent of the city’s drinking water supply) to perform a long-overdue upgrade and routine maintenance.

That’s why we requested funding during the 2022 legislative session for a state share of this $84-million undertaking. Scenic Hudson and HHFT staff initially proposed a $35 million contribution. With board members and other project allies, we appealed to the governor and legislative leaders, ultimately securing $20 million in the final budget.

As a result, the cost of building the bridge (for which OPRHP is responsible) is shared by the state ($20 million), DEP ($14 million) and HHFT ($16 million). HHFT will build and pay for the balance of Phase 1 ($34 million), including all Breakneck Connector improvements, with private funding. HHFT has created, and will continue to grow, a permanent operation fund to support related maintenance services — restrooms, garbage, parking, landscaping.

This partnership not only helps solve issues of longstanding concern to Cold Spring and area residents and all those who enjoy hiking in the Hudson Highlands, but will also save taxpayers money due to the sizable private investment. We are grateful to our state leaders and private partners for bringing to bear essential resources to address these longstanding challenges.

Completion of a traffic study and development of a visitor management system — with input from a committee of local officials, residents and an independent consultant — will be important next steps.

Ned Sullivan, Poughkeepsie

Sullivan is the president of Scenic Hudson.

At the recent public session on the Fjord Trail (15 Questions, May 12), I was encouraged to see the turnout. I share the concerns of community members who have reservations about more visitation. I don’t disagree that the trail is likely to initially bring more visitors as was the case with the Walkway Over the Hudson. There was a peak of interest that has since fallen and leveled off. The fact remains that the people are already here; ignoring that is not a viable option.

The Fjord Trail offers solutions to many of the long-recognized issues. The proposed visitor center at Dutchess Manor, with plenty of parking, food options and restrooms, will be an alternative to Cold Spring. This is a short walk from the Breakneck train station. People looking to hike the trail at Breakneck will be directed to this location as a starting point.

The trail creates the opportunity to disperse people over its 7.5-mile length with multiple entry points in three communities and two counties. Traffic and pedestrian studies are in progress. Once complete, they will be independently reviewed by a consultant chosen by local municipalities. New York State will further review them as part of the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

There are solutions to help disperse crowds. Currently very few of them are being employed. The Fjord Trail has the potential to better manage traffic and hikers, and create a better environment in the Village of Cold Spring.

Ideas of all sorts are shared during open discussions. Not all of them are appropriate, but that is what the process is for, to share ideas, vet them and either move forward or put them aside. If people are afraid to offer suggestions because the blowback is so intense, the process is the lesser for it.

Peak pricing for parking, wayfinding that directs people away from the village and making Dutchess Manor the hub with the largest parking area can all be a part of the solution.

Over 70 percent of the trail will be a gravel surface that will accommodate people of all abilities. Serious road cyclists are not likely to be cruising the trail on a weekend as they know that it will be a slow ride. I have ridden thousands of miles on various rail trails and never seen an issue.

Certain areas will require wooden walkways and raised shoreline sections. These are not the majority of the trail. This shoreline trail segment is also an opportunity to develop resilience measures for both submerged vegetation and to harden the rail line against sea level rise while creating access to the river.

There are also plans to restore landscapes that were disturbed in the past. The creation of better habitats for birds, mammals and reptiles by closing social trails, repairing erosion and re-establishing native plants is all part of the planned trail — all funded and maintained in perpetuity without taxpayer money.

The issues that we face are complicated and deserve the attention of all, including the best consultants, experts at state parks and all of us. I ask that people pay attention to the process and realize that there is still plenty of time to be heard.

Richard Shea, Philipstown

Shea, the former town supervisor, is a board member of HHFT Inc.