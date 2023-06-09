Two Airlines Drop Westchester Routes

Delta drops Boston and United suspends Chicago

Delta and United airlines each announced last week they plan to drop routes from Westchester County Airport in White Plains.

Delta said it will no longer offer flights to and from Boston, which it began about a year ago, because of a shortage of pilots. It will continue to offer daily flights to Atlanta and Detroit and said it will increase the frequency of those two routes.

United said it will suspend its service to and from Westchester from Chicago as of Sept. 1. It also cited a shortage of pilots.