MTA Sets Hearings on Fare Increases

Monthly Metro-North tickets from the Highlands would rise 4 percent

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is holding a series of public hearings on proposed fare increases for Metro-North and New York City subways and buses.

Under the proposed increases, a monthly ticket from the Cold Spring, Garrison or Manitou stations to Grand Central Station would rise by about 4 percent, as would monthly tickets from Beacon to Grand Central. Single-ride tickets from Highlands stations would increase by 25 cents, 75 cents or $1.

Because of a 10 percent discount implemented in March 2022, monthly and weekly tickets would remain lower than pre-pandemic fares, the agency said.

The meetings will take place at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday (June 22), at 10 a.m. on June 23, and at 6 p.m. on June 26 at MTA headquarters, 2 Broadway in New York City, and via livestream at bit.ly/mta-on-youtube and Zoom. Anyone wishing to speak for up to 2 minutes must register at bit.ly/mta-hearings or call 646-252-6777.

The MTA expects to vote on the changes during its July meeting and implement any fare increases no later than Labor Day, which is Sept. 4.