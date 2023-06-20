College Deans’ List (2022-23)

Local students recognized for academic achievements
Bates College (Maine)
Sophie Stein, Beacon (Environmental Studies)
Coastal Carolina (South Carolina)
Shea Decaro, Cold Spring
Kylie Falloon, Cold Spring
College of the Holy Cross (Massachusetts)
Liam Marrinan, Cold Spring
Ronan Marrinan, Cold Spring
The College of Saint Rose (Albany)
Jacob Scofield, Beacon (Political Science)
Emerson College (Boston)
Grace DiNatale, Cold Spring (Stage and Production Management)
James Madison University (Virginia)
Samantha McDowell, Beacon*
LeMoyne College (Syracuse)
Nolan Hillhouse, Beacon (Information Systems and Business Analytics)
Mississippi State University
Kyle Kisslinger, Cold Spring
Mount Saint Mary College (Newburgh)
Christian Mayo, Garrison
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Maxim Hutz, Cold Spring (Computer Science)
Michael Scicluna, Cold Spring (Electrical Engineering)
Rochester Institute of Technology
Shane Green, Beacon (Computer Engineering)
Roger Williams University (Rhode Island)
Reily Mowen, Beacon*
Russell Sage College (Troy)
Savannah Mora, Beacon
Sienna College
Nicole Carlucci, Garrison*
Jaeda Green, Beacon
Ethan Hull, Beacon
Southern New Hampshire University
Alexis Tolliver, Garrison
Springfield College (Massachusetts)
Michael Lepore, Beacon (Sports Management)*
SUNY Canton
Tara Losi, Beacon (Cybersecurity)
Andrew Lukan, Beacon (Game Design and Development)
Krystal Stewart, Cold Spring (Health Care Management)*
SUNY Cortland
Jason Callaway, Beacon
Diana Campos, Beacon
Alexandra Ferreira, Cold Spring
Bianca Harmancin, Cold Spring
Evan Kumar, Beacon
Miles McCabe, Beacon
Lily Mckee, Beacon
Madison Ward, Garrison
SUNY Delhi
Alexia Alexander, Beacon
Kelly O’Dell, Beacon
SUNY New Paltz
Hanna Alfieri, Beacon*
Anisa Alzate, Beacon
Juliette Barkman, Cold Spring*
Ziara Beato, Beacon
Fiona Brady, Cold Spring
Jamie Brown, Beacon*
Hanna Burch, Beacon
Eelaaf Choudry, Garrison
Alyssa Covelli, Cold Spring
Erika DeHaas, Beacon
Savannah Douglas, Beacon
Matthew Dowd, Beacon*
Thyra Eysselinck, Cold Spring*
Peter Fernandez, Beacon
Angelina Finateri, Beacon*
Rosemarie Forzano, Garrison
Joanna Goldshine, Cold Spring
Peter Hade, Garrison
Allyson Hockler, Beacon
Dalia Kropf, Garrison*
Alexander Kubik, Cold Spring
Zoe Lyons-Davis, Cold Spring
Jessica Mackin, Cold Spring*
Kaydi McInerney, Garrison*
Rebecca Oberle, Beacon*
Nevaeh Panko, Beacon
David Paschal, Beacon
Mason Sharpley, Cold Spring*
William Speziale, Cold Spring*
John Urban Quezada, Beacon*
Dylan Whalen, Beacon
SUNY Orange
Seraphine Amann, Beacon
Mark A. Barnhart, Beacon
Jackie L. Cimmino, Beacon
Kira Lynne McDermott, Beacon
Brianna E. Virtuoso, Beacon
SUNY Potsdam
Aiden Davis, Beacon (Exercise Science)
SUNY Purchase
Victoria Banks, Beacon
Colin Wright, Garrison
University of Alabama
Ada McBride, Cold Spring
University of New Hampshire
Grace Tomann, Cold Spring
Matthew McCoy, Cold Spring
University of Vermont
Charlotte Dinitz, Garrison (Animal Sciences)
Western Connecticut State University
Cleo Fiedler, Beacon (Musical Theatre)*
Joanna Galbo, Beacon (Psychology)
Nicholas Lepere, Beacon (History)
Elizabeth Urbanak, Beacon (Social Work)
Wofford College (South Carolina)
Brooke Sayre, Garrison*
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Massachusetts)
Owen McGinley, Cold Spring (Computer Science)
York College of Pennsylvania
Willa Fitzgerald (Marketing)*
*Named to fall and spring lists
Graduates
Cedar Crest College (Pennsylvania)
Samantha Engel, Beacon
Clarkson University
Hudson Heckert, Garrison
College of the Holy Cross (Massachusetts)
Flagler College (Florida)
Rory McElduff, Beacon (Coastal Environmental Science)
SUNY Orange
Robert Limitone, Beacon
Kira McDermott, Beacon
Jana Medley, Beacon
York College (Pennsylvania)
