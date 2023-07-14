Push For Disaster Aid Begins

Storm damaged public, private property

By Leonard Sparks and Michael Turton

The neighbor’s text at 4:46 p.m. on Sunday (July 9) shocked Susan de Beer as she and her husband visited her father-in-law’s place in New York City.

The photograph showed the floodwaters girdling the house in Cold Spring where de Beer, Sanjay Thakur and their two children have lived for the past five years.

They made the arduous drive back to the village on Sunday, but stayed with friends that night. By the time they visited the property in daylight on Monday, the waters had receded, leaving a mark 3 feet up the walls. But a dumpster overflowing on Thursday with appliances, furnishings and personal items attests to the damage left behind.

Among the losses was a grandfather clock that belonged to her paternal great-grandmother. “Things like that are sad, but I think the difficulty is that the damage to the building is so extensive,” she said.

Her family’s accounting will be part of a larger assessment that has gotten underway since Sunday’s rainstorm, which dropped more than 6 inches on Cold Spring and caused widespread flooding that damaged properties and roadways, and shut down part of Metro-North’s Hudson Line for two days.

Public officials have turned their attention to documenting the damage and lobbying the federal government so Putnam County and its municipalities and property owners can qualify for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

New York State and Putnam County have both declared a state of emergency. Gov. Kathy Hochul has 30 days to also declare a disaster but had not done so as of Wednesday evening, said Kathleen Foley, Cold Spring’s mayor.

“To qualify for FEMA funds, we need to reach county and state threshold levels” of private and public property damage caused by the storm, Foley said on Wednesday. “It seems likely we will.”

After a state disaster declaration the governor can request a major disaster declaration from President Biden, which opens the door for FEMA relief, Foley said, while cautioning that the process is “not fast.”

Once a major disaster is declared, FEMA will open an online portal where private property owners can submit expenses to determine their eligibility for federal aid. “Right now, private property owners should be carefully documenting damage and expenses,” and keeping receipts, the mayor said.

Help with submitting complicated insurance claims is available through the New York State Department of Financial Services. Hudson Valley residents with insurance-related questions can call the department’s hotline at 800-339-1759 or visit its online resource webpage (dfs.ny.gov/consumers/disaster_flood).

Meanwhile, the post-storm assessment continues.

Matt Kroog, Cold Spring’s water and wastewater superintendent, said a power outage on Saturday caused concern at the water treatment plant on Fishkill Road, but service was restored in time to lower water levels there in anticipation of Sunday’s heavy rains.

After the rains, village reservoirs, which were down about 2 feet on Friday, spilled over, but the village dams appeared unharmed, he said.

Foley also said actions taken by the water department prior to the storm, including releasing water from an impoundment created by a beaver dam upstream from the water treatment plant, helped ensure that Fishkill Road, unlike many other area roads, did not flood.

While the National Weather Service measured the storm’s rainfall at 61/4 inches in Cold Spring, Kroog said a manual reading indicated the village received about 7½ inches. A digital reading at month’s end will provide a more precise total, he said.

In Philipstown, it was the dirt roads that fared worst, said John Van Tassel, the town’s supervisor. On Tuesday, Adam Hotaling, the town’s highway superintendent, used a skid-steer loader to spread a pile of gravel along Old Manitou Road, where deep gashes scarred the dirt surface.

Manitou, East Mountain South and Philipse Brook roads were also washed out, said Hotaling. “This one of the worst [storms] we’ve had recently, but I’ve seen it worse,” he said.

Not so for de Beer and her family.

One of the first things she did after receiving the photo of her family’s property was to call her friend, Jennifer Zwarich, to say that she would not be leading the carpool on Monday to take Zwarich’s daughter to camp. Now, her family is the one being thought of by others.

People volunteered to scrape the mud from the 1870 home’s original floors and to haul out damaged belongings. Zwarich and Nicelle Beauchene on Tuesday launched an online fundraiser for the family (bit.ly/deBeer-flood-relief). Donations totaled more than $19,000 as of Thursday.

“That was so beautiful,” said de Beer. “My husband and I are incredibly grateful.”