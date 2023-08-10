Exonerated Man Sues Putnam

Krivak acquitted at retrial of killing Carmel girl

Andrew Krivak sued Putnam County in federal court on Tuesday (Aug. 8) for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, five months after being acquitted at retrial of killing a 12-year-old Carmel girl in 1994

Andrew Krivak spent 23 years in prison before a judge vacated in 2019 his 1997 conviction in the killing of Josette Wright. A jury acquitted him at retrial on Feb. 24. In March, Krivak filed a $150 million claim against Putnam County and one for $50 million under the state’s Unjust Conviction and Imprisonment Act.

His lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, names the county, the District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department. It also names Robert Tendy, Putnam’s district attorney; former Sheriff Robert Thoubboron; and individual officers and prosecutors.

Krivak’s co-defendant, Anthony DiPippo, was twice convicted and granted new trials before being acquitted in 2016. He received $2.9 million from the state and settled a federal civil-rights lawsuit against Putnam County for $12 million.