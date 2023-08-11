Around Town

NEW OFFICE — The Dutchess County Office of the Public Defender — led by Thomas Angell, center — on Aug. 3 hosted an open house at its satellite office in Fishkill, which opened in December and has since served nearly 600 defendants who could not afford to hire private lawyers. In 2022, the office handled 6,329 cases in the criminal, appellate and family courts. The satellite office serves clients who have cases in nearby municipal courts, including at Beacon.

MAKING PROGRESS — The installation of concrete footings began on Tuesday (Aug. 8) on the north side of the Tompkins Hose Co. for what will become Beacon’s central firehouse. The current firehouse (at right) is being demolished to its steel frame.

GOOGLE GLASSES — The search engine on Aug. 4 featured this illustration on its home page to mark the 116th birthday of Altina Schinasi (1907-1999), an artist and inventor who designed the Harlequin eyeglass frame. She also happens to be the grandmother of Peter Sanders of Cold Spring, who in 2014 directed a documentary about her. “Google contacted me, so I put them in touch with my uncle Terry, her only surviving son,” he says. “They surprised us — Google is very secretive!”

WALKWAY REPAIR — The boardwalk at Madam Brett Park in Beacon has reopened after being closed for a week so the city’s Public Works Department could install new, safer railings.

Photos provided