Around Town

BURIED TREASURES — Officials at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on Monday (Aug. 28) opened a 195-year-old time capsule discovered during repairs to a monument honoring Revolutionary War Gen. Thaddeus Kosciuszko. There was general disappointment in Thayer Hall, however, after archaeologist Paul Hudson unsealed the foot-square lead container to find only sediment. “The box did not quite meet expectations,” he said. However, on Wednesday, West Point announced that six U.S. coins, dating from 1795 to 1828, were encased in the dirt, along with an Erie Canal commemorative medal from 1826. (U.S. Army photos)

HIKING PREVIEWS — The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County has released a series of virtual hikes to provide “a taste of the trails.” The videos include visits to the Ciaiola Conservation Area and Clough Preserve in Patterson, Manitoga and Boscobel in Garrison and Fahnestock State Park and Granite Mountain in Putnam Valley. See youtube.com/@cceputnam4984. (Photo by Jen Lerner)

STOCKING UP — The Salvation Army Beacon Corps on Wednesday (Aug. 30) provided free backpacks filled with school supplies. Children were also invited to make sundaes with ice cream donated by Stewart’s Shops. (Photo provided)